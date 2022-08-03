It is reported that the citizens rejected one major offer for Juan Soto

It is likely that more than half of all MLB teams would like to add Juan Soto to their team by this week’s trade deadline, although only a few had the opportunity to get him.

But one team apparently “made an important offer” to Soto at the very beginning of the negotiation process. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Seattle Mariners were willing to offer Noelvi Marta and Edwin Arroyo instead of Soto.

Unfortunately for the “sailors”, the “nationals” found this offer not at all what they were looking for. In the end, the Mariners traded them for Luis Castillo.

“The Mariners made an important offer to Soto at the very beginning of the negotiation process with the Nationals, sources said, leading their package with shortstops Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, two players who eventually helped them knock Luis Castillo out of the Reds,” Rosenthal said. wrote.

“Many in the industry considered Castillo’s return to the Reds a good move, despite the fact that he was the best available starting pitcher in the exchange market and received another year of control over the club. However, the same structure did not even bring the Sailors closer to the lotteries in Soto.”

Landing Juan Soto would be a major coup for the Seattle Mariners. They are too far behind the Houston Astros in the AL West title race and just a few games ahead to take the second of three wildcard spots.

As enjoyable as Luis Castillo’s consolation prize may be as part of the All-Star campaign, an elite batsman like Soto could play a crucial role in the fall.

