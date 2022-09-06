It is reported that the champion of AEP CM Punk got involved in a real backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

After the All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view event on September 4, CM Punk and Ace Steel were apparently involved in a real behind-the-scenes altercation with executive vice presidents Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. . It is reported that the fight occurred during the AEW All Out media scrum after some controversial remarks CM Punk made about AEW’s EVP.

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship on All Out, defeating John Moxley in the main event. After the match, Punk took part in the AEW press conference together with the company’s president and CEO Tony Khan. That’s when Punk turned to online reports accusing him of firing Colt Cabana, rumors he believes were started by executive vice presidents. Punk said the EVP AEW were “irresponsible” and “couldn’t fucking handle the goal.” Punk also addressed his problems with “The Gallows” Adam Page, calling him a “dumb dumb bastard.”

According to a report published by Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega confronted Punk and longtime Punk friend/AEW producer Ace Steele backstage after a heated media fight. There is disagreement as to who started the fight, but according to reports, Punk allegedly punched Matt Jackson, and Ace Steele allegedly threw a chair at Nick Jackson, hard enough to cause a black eye. Steele is also accused of biting Kenny Omega and dragging him by the hair. No one involved in the incident has yet given any public comments. The embedded tweet allegedly depicts a security guard running backstage to deal with the situation.

Of course, since this is professional wrestling, there is always a chance that this behind-the-scenes brawl was fabricated to generate interest in AEW, although at the moment it seems unlikely. Fans can get a much better idea of how real or fake the conflict was by watching the next episode of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled to air from Buffalo, New York, on September 7. If an incident is discussed, it may have been planned, but if it is ignored, it is more likely that it was real.

The two main reasons why, apparently, many insiders consider this conflict legitimate are that it was not filmed and had nothing to do with the storylines on the air. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have just won the AEW World Trios Championship on All Out as fan favorites, and SM Punk is a baby face in itself. Not only that, the AEW All Out pay-per-view ended with the controversial MJF wrestler making his long-awaited return to the company as the No. 1 contender for the CM Punk title. Since MJF was reportedly not involved in the behind-the-scenes incident, the behind-the-scenes brawl did not lead to on-air rivalry, but stranger things have happened in the world of professional wrestling.