It is reported that the Celtics have made a blockbuster offer for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant initially received a lot of negative feedback when he decided to join the Warriors, who won 72 victories, after losing to them in the Western Conference finals.

Six years later, a similar situation almost happened.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania via Bleacher Report, the Nets and Celtics have entered into negotiations to trade Kevin Durant.”

Noting that “Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft pick Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and possibly another rotation player.”

Durant’s Nets lost to the Celtics in four games after Boston’s defense strangled KD and his co-star Kyrie Irving.

The 12-time All-Star has long been a target of the “S,” who were rumored to have played for Durant during his last few free agent periods.

KD requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, shortly after Kyrie returned to the team. The Celtics didn’t make it into his top three trade destinations, but one can imagine how the former MVP would look next to Jason Tatum and company.