It is reported that the Browns “will consider the possibility of exchanging a blockbuster quarterback”

The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, knowing full well that he might not be with them at the beginning of the 2022 season. Thus, what may be an attempt to ensure the stability of the position while it is not there, they are considering the possibility of a blockbuster deal.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will consider acquiring San Francisco Fort Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to the report, this option will only be considered if Watson’s suspension is increased to double-digit games.

Garoppolo has been on sale for some time, but there are no buyers. He is recovering from surgery and may be released when final cuts to the 53-man squad are made.

But the Browns may be inclined to take a proactive step in case another team tries to intercept him. Given the Watson situation, there is reason to believe that this will be the case.

Deshaun Watson was suspended by the referee for six games, but instead the NFL decided to try to get a bigger ban. The league is trying to suspend him for the entire 2022 NFL season.

If both teams meet in the middle due to a 10-12-game suspension, the Browns will be without a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for most of the season. And with a deep playoff that they can afford, they need someone who holds the line.

The Browns’ defeat could be Jimmy Garoppolo’s acquisition when all is said and done.

Are the Browns really considering trading quarterback to the Fort Niners?