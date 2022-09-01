It is reported that the Browns made a decision on defender Josh Rosen

Backup quarterback Josh Rosen was rejected and was again selected by the Cleveland Browns as a member of their practice squad.

The Browns released Rosen, and on Wednesday picked up former Vikings backup Kellen Mond as their new third-team QB.

Rosen was signed to the practice squad along with defenseman Isaac Rochell.

Rosen got the opportunity to establish himself as a backup after Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games in the NFL. In the end, he was unable to take advantage of this opportunity, as the starting position went to Jacoby Brissett, and the main backup role went to Joshua Dobbs.

Rosen was selected by the Arizona Cardinals at number 10 in the 2018 draft. Since then, he has gained 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 games with five different teams.

The 25-year-old QB originally joined the Browns organization in July.