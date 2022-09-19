It is reported that the Broncos received positive news about the injuries of two key players

Denver Broncos fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to Jerry Judy and Pat Serten II.

According to Ian Rapoport, both players are considered daytime this week.

Suren left the Houston Texans game again due to a shoulder injury, and Judy is being treated for a chest injury.

Judy registered only one catch for 11 yards before being eliminated from the competition. He was eventually expelled because the Broncos wanted to be careful with him.

Before this game, Judy had a good start to the 2022 regular season last Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. He had four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Surté was also ruled out shortly after leaving the field. The 2021 first-round pick made six ball selections (one solo) in two games.

It is not yet known if both will be available for next Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Fort Niners.