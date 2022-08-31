It is reported that the Broncos re-signs the veteran defender

Josh Johnson returns to a familiar place.

According to Mike Cleese of 9News, the Denver Broncos have returned Josh Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson was initially waived on Tuesday after he failed to make the 53-man roster.

Johnson jumped a lot as a backup quarterback. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Broncos.

He started one game for the Ravens last season and threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Bengals.

During his career, he made 37 starts and threw for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Johnson will now be the third-string quarterback after starter Russell Wilson and sophomore forward Brett Rypin.