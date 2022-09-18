It is reported that the Bills Star was injured in training on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills could lose one of their receivers in Week two against the Tennessee Titans.

According to Mike Garofalo of the NFL Network, receiver Gabriel Davis suffered a sprained ankle during a non-contact game at practice on Saturday.

The bills haven’t ruled him out of the game, but he’s very questionable.

It will be a huge loss for the Bills’ offense if Davis can’t match up. He gained 88 yards and scored a touchdown in Buffalo’s 31-10 victory over Los Angeles (Rams) in week one.

Prior to this season, Davis had consecutive seasons when he gained at least 500 yards per Bill.

His team will strive to achieve a 2-0 score in the first home match against the Titans on Monday night.

The beginning will be at 19:15. ET.