It is reported that the Atlanta Hawks have made another important deal

After several playoff appearances under Nate McMillan, the Atlanta Hawks seem determined to make their team even stronger for the 2022-23 season. And they just pulled off another big deal to help.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are changing starting offensive guard Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Hawks will receive Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick.

Huerter played a career-high 60 games for Atlanta last season and averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 74 games.

Holiday averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the 2021/22 season between the Kings and the Indiana Pacers.

Harkless was a reserve player for most of the 2021-22 season. He averaged 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

The Atlanta Hawks have already strengthened the quarterback position by inviting Dejont Murray, a participant in the All-Star Game, in a blockbuster exchange. They also added point guard Aaron Holiday as a free agent, who played well off the bench last season.

Atlanta is just a year behind on a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals—just the second time in franchise history. Obviously, they believe that they have a window when they can seriously compete for the NBA title.

With the players they have and the moves they’ve made, they definitely seem a little closer than last year when they crashed out in the first round.

Who do you think won this deal?