It is reported that Ramsey decided to punish Aaron Donald

Earlier this week, there was a fight between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The two teams shared a field for a joint workout just a few months after meeting in the Super Bowl. It is not surprising that passions flared up between the two teams.

Star quarterback Aaron Donald was caught on video brandishing a pair of helmets against Bengals players during a scrum. All football fans wondered if Donald would face a potential suspension similar to the one Miles Garrett received for his actions against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

It doesn’t seem to be the case. On Friday night, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Rams would handle Donald’s punishment and keep it a secret.

At this point, it would be very surprising to see the Rams suspend their stellar defense for some time in the regular season.

However, he may still face a fine from the team.