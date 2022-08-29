It is reported that on Monday, the Eagles fired the famous quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a number of bold steps in the 2022 offseason. But with the final roster cuts, they have to get rid of a well-known quarterback, for whom they paid good money.

According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Eagles are cutting rookie quarterback Carson Strong. The Eagles acquired Strong as an undrafted free agent and paid him an impressive $320,000 in guaranteed money.

But the Eagles had good reasons to offer Strong so much money if they were so interested in his development. There was a time when Strong was considered as a potential top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Nevada quarterback had been the conference’s best player for several consecutive seasons and seemed to have all the typical traits of an NFL quarterback. He could throw the ball deep and accurately, as well as increase the game of the receivers around him.

Between 2020 and 2021, Carson Strong went 15-6 in the starting lineup, completing more than 70 percent of his passes for 7,000 yards of passing and 63 touchdowns.

Strong earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors and has been the Mountain West’s best offensive lineman twice during that time. He left school before the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tournament after breaking the Wolfpack record for passing touchdowns in a single season.

After the announcement of the NFL draft, there was a lot of speculation that he would be one of the most promising players. Instead, he waited three days only to hear nine other names mentioned in front of him.

Strong received a decent salary only to be released during the final roster cuts. Will another team give him a chance this season?