It is reported that on Monday, the Bucks cut the receiver

Few teams in the NFL are as completely focused on a wide receiver as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So when they release a wide receiver, teams will pay attention to it.

According to Bucks insider Greg Oman via Dov Kleiman, the Bucks released receiver Jerret Stearns. Stearns was an undrafted freshman from Western Kentucky who led the FBS in receiving yards and touchdowns last year.

As the top receiver in the Hilltoppers’ high-octane offense, Stearns caught 150 passes for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. All of these were school records and some of the highest scores in NCAA history.

Unfortunately, Stearns’ incredible college results didn’t impress people in the NFL. He was not drafted and a few days later signed with the Buccaneers as a UDFA.

Even if Jerret Stearns hadn’t gone undrafted, it would have been difficult for him to get into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucks have a number of proven players, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perryman, Russell Gage and Julio Jones. They have no shortage of mouths to feed from the receiver position.

But maybe another NFL team will give Stern a chance. If not in the active squad, then maybe in the training team this season.

Will any NFL teams receive Jerret Stearns ads before the first week?