It Is Reported That Nintendo Is Closing The Smash World Tour “Without Any Warning.”

It is reported that Nintendo closed the Smash World Tour “without any warning”, telling the organizers that they “can no longer work.”

The tour is conducted by a third party, and over the years it has become one of the largest of its kind on the esports and fighting games scene (via Kotaku).

In a statement , the organizers of the Smash World Tour wrote: “In 2022 alone, we organized more than 6,400 live events around the world, attended by more than 325,000 people, which made the Smash World Tour (SWT or Tour) the largest esports tour in history. for any name of the game.

“The championship would also have the largest prize pool in the history of Smash — more than $ 250,000 (208 thousand pounds). It is planned that the prize fund of the Smash World Tour 2023 will be more than $ 350,000 (291 thousand pounds).”

However, yesterday (November 29) SWT confirmed that both this year’s Smash World Tour championships and the Smash World Tour “should be canceled.”

“Without warning, we received a notification from Nintendo the night before Thanksgiving that we could no longer work,” the official statement said.

“This was particularly shocking considering our dialogue with Nintendo over the past twelve months. Since then, we have been working around the clock to take the proper logistical steps, as well as to prepare this statement with proper legal guidance.”

SWT went on to say that he was “really devastated” by the news, writing: “We are seriously grateful for all the support over the years, and we are incredibly proud of what we have been able to build as a community.”

According to Smash World Tour, it is “difficult to measure” the impact the cancellation will have on organizers, participants and fans, and said they hope to “expand our focus to lesser-known regions” in 2023.

“We believe this decision by Nintendo significantly sets all of this back, which is incredibly disappointing,” the statement said.

“Ironically, we thought that last year’s Smash World Tour Championships (and the tour as a whole) might be closed. In November 2021, after the Panda Cup was first announced, Nintendo contacted us to call several people from their team, including a representative of their legal department.

“We really thought we might be shut down, given the fact that they now have a licensed competing track and a partner in Panda.

“As soon as we joined the call, we were very surprised to hear the exact opposite.”

SWT said it would lose “hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Nintendo’s actions.” You can read the post in full here.

Nintendo has since released Kotaku’s answer. “Unfortunately, after continuous conversations with Smash World Tour and the same in—depth consideration that we apply to any potential partner, we were unable to come to an agreement with SWT on a full cycle in 2023,” it says.

“Nintendo has not requested any changes or cancellations of the remaining events in 2022, including the 2022 Championship, given the negative impact on players who were already planning to participate.”

But SWT later disputed this, stating: “We’re not sure why they choose this angle, especially in light of the larger statement and everything it contains.”