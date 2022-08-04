It is reported that Michael Keaton’s Batman will appear in Aquaman 2

The fallout from the cancellation of “Batgirl” appears to be just the tip of the iceberg for Warner Bros., as new reports suggest that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will also get some changes, including another potential Batman scene in which Michael Keaton will be excluded from the DCEU.

Last year, the news of Keaton’s return as Batman caused a lot of excitement, as it was confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor would return for a special appearance in the DCEU Flash, as well as heavy rumors that almost cemented his place in Batgirl before the official publication. A word from its directors. However, with the latest final cancellation of the new conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, at least one of Keaton’s performances is missing, only now it has become clear that a similar cameo in the sequel to Aquaman may have also gone to waste.

As part of a detailed analysis of the reasons that led to the cancellation of “Batgirl,” The Hollywood Reporter notes that Keaton shot a scene for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” although this segment was apparently considered too confusing for the test audience, who could not figure out what Tim Burton’s Batman was doing in DCEU. To make the situation even more mysterious, the release of Aquaman 2 is scheduled for March 17, 2023, a whole month before The Flash, which is supposed to be a film explaining Keaton’s new role.

Recently, Jason Momoa himself confirmed that another Batman will indeed appear in Aquaman 2, after sharing a photo with Ben Affleck, which continues to extend the actor’s tenure as Bruce Wayne in DCEU. Like The Flash, Aquaman 2 is not free of controversy, as it remains to be seen how Amber Heard will use screen time and promotional commitments after the infamous Depp v. Heard trial.

Although at the moment the decisions of Warner Bros. Discovery seem motivated by the business side of things rather than artistic or creative reasons, CEO David Zaslav is not shy about making tough calls, which means that Blue Beetle also cannot be considered safe from getting the axe. Even HBO Max as a service is subject to radical changes, due to which the streaming platform may look completely different or be completely reformed as a result of a corporate merger.

These are certainly chaotic times for DC and Warner Bros., and there are still a couple of months before Black Adam arrives to save the day, which means that new events may soon follow that could affect Aquaman and The Flash.