It is reported that Keyontae Johnson has decided on a transfer

Former Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson is expected to transfer to Kansas State, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

Johnson, who has not played since he lost consciousness on the court two years ago, was allowed to go on court by medical staff.

The star forward entered his name on the NCAA transfer portal back in May. At the end of July, he paid an official visit to the Kansas State campus.

Before fainting due to a heart problem during a game against Florida State on December 12, 2020, Johnson averaged 16.0 points per game in his junior season. Throughout his Gainesville career, he averaged 11.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.

“Keyonte just wants to play again,” a source told Goodman. “He feels 100 percent and just wants to get back on the court.”

According to Goodman, Johnson will lose a $5 million insurance policy if he plays more than a certain number of games in the upcoming season.

The Kansas State basketball program is entering a whole new era. In addition to Johnson’s pickup, the team also hired longtime Baylor Bears assistant Jerome Tang as head coach earlier this offseason.