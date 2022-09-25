It is reported that John Williams was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II before her death.

It is reported that the legendary film composer John Williams was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II before his death.

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, Williams, who has starred in countless films over a long and distinguished career, most notably Star Wars, was on the list approved by the Queen to be awarded the Order of the British Empire for his role in improving Britain. U.S. relations.

Also on the list, according to the report, is former Disney executive director Robert Iger. Despite the knighthoods, the couple will not receive the title “sir” — an honor awarded to British citizens.

This news came after Williams, who also wrote music for the films “Jurassic Park”, “Harry Potter” and others, announced that he was going to retire from dubbing films after completing work on the upcoming film “Indiana Jones 5”.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the 90-year-old Williams said: “I’m currently working on the movie Indiana Jones 5, which, like Harrison Ford, who is a little younger than me, announced that it would be his last film.

“So I thought, if Harrison could do it, then maybe I can.”

AP notes that Ford has not yet made such a public statement. However, Williams left himself a place to return, telling the publication that he did not want to be considered “categorically excluding any activity” from his plans for the future.

While Williams is moving away from dubbing films, the five-time Oscar winner said he will continue to make music. It is reported that he is currently writing a piano concerto for Emanuel Ax after the release of his album “A Gathering of Friends” with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Released on May 20, the album consisted of cello concertos and new arrangements from the scores of Schindler’s List, Lincoln and Munich.