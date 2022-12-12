It Is Reported That J.Lo Was Good For Ben Affleck, But It Looks Like She Was Bad Because of His Dunkin Donuts Habit

As long as there are famous people, there are famous couples. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well, since during their first relationship they were harassed by paparazzi, and recently they reunited and even tied the knot. It is reported that J.Lo was good for the Oscar-winning director, but it looks like she was bad because of his Dunkin Donuts habit.

Ben Affleck is an influential figure in the film industry, a successful actor, screenwriter and producer. But there is another talent that has emerged over the past few years: his ability to turn into memes online. We all saw the Sad Affleck, and there were countless shots of him running away from Dunkin. He and J.Lo were recently photographed together (via page six) after making coffee, although this time he seems to have swapped Dunkin’ for Starbucks.

Photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez making coffee in Santa Monica started circulating online, and some fans were definitely shocked to see the Batman actor give up his dose of Dunkin’ for Starbies. In particular, he has a frappuccino with whipped cream in his hand. The photos of the couple are very cute, although everyone seems to be much more concerned about the Oscar winner’s latest favorite caffeinated drink.

Ben Affleck’s connection with Dunkin Donuts began many years ago when he was photographed trying to carry a tray of coffee and food. Since then, he has been caught several times making Dunkin’s notes, which were shared because of their similarities. Also, the photos basically begged fans to meme Affleck, which they did. We just need to see if the pictures of Jennifer and Starbucks will blow up the Internet.

It may seem silly that Ben Affleck’s coffee order attracts so much attention, but it shows how incredibly popular Jennifer 2.0 is among the public. The news of their reunion blew up the internet, and fans and celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence went berserk. Since then, the celebrity couple has been photographed endlessly, and this certainly increased when they unexpectedly got married in Las Vegas. And that was before they had a full weekend of wedding celebrations, including famous friends and their families.

Indeed, it was nice to see how happy Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are after getting back together. It’s been many years since they were a couple, and during that time they both became parents. These two families have mixed since the reunion, and this is another reason why so many fans have reacted to Jennifer 2.0. Only time will tell if the taste of Affleck’s coffee continues to change during this period of his life.

Professionally, both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a lot to do. “Shotgun Wedding” by J.Lo will be released on Amazon on January 27, and Affleck will return as Batman in “The Flash” on June 16. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films for 2023 to plan trips to the cinema for the New Year. We just have to wait and see if the two A-listers will ever share the screen again.