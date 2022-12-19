It Is Reported That Hui From PENTAGON Will Join The Mnet “Boys Planet” Contest As a Participant

It is reported that PENTAGON member Hui will take part in the upcoming Mnet Boys Planet reality show as a participant.

Earlier today (December 19), E-Daily reported that PENTAGON vocalist and producer Hui has auditioned to join the upcoming Mnet series “Planet Boys” as a contestant, and is currently filming content for the show.

His agency CUBE Entertainment later responded to the reports, saying it “cannot confirm whether Hui will appear in Boys Planet,” according to Star News.

Hui first debuted in 2016 as a member of PENTAGON, for which he wrote several tracks, such as “Shine” and “Naughty Boy”. The vocalist has also written songs for past seasons of the Mnet reality show Produce 101. These include “Never” from the second season and “Boyness” Produce X 101.

K-pop idol recently returned from mandatory military service, during which he worked as a social worker.

According to the Mnet website, the upcoming reality competition will begin in February 2023, and 98 participants will take part in it. They will go through several rounds of voting and elimination, and then a few of the best participants will form a new boy band. Boys Planet is a continuation of Girls Planet 999 2021, which formed the female group Kep1er.

At the end of 2021, Eugene from the then female group CUBE Entertainment CLC appeared in Girls Planet 999 as a member, during which she revealed that the agency had informed them that CLC would no longer be engaged in group activities. She placed third in the series finale and debuted as the leader of Kep1er in January 2022. Later in May of this year, the CLC was officially dissolved.