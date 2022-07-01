It is reported that former NFL QB Michael Vick was sued

It’s been a long time since former NFL quarterback Michael Vick hasn’t seen the inside of a courtroom. But a recent lawsuit threatens to send him back.

According to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Vick was sued for $ 1.2 million in connection with the non-payment of a loan, which, according to a group of creditors, was not paid. According to the report, the plaintiffs are trying to seize his assets in order to get their money.

Vick’s lawyer, Arthur Jones, told Ovalla that Vick is aware of the proceedings and takes it seriously. He said that as long as Vic intends to pay off all debts, he will still be engaged in “appropriate protection.”

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously, is aware of the proceedings and will be confident that all parties eligible for payment will be paid,” Jones said. “However, Florida courts should not approve usurious settlements that lead to absurd results. Therefore, all appropriate means of protection will definitely be used. Further comments on any frauds that lead to similar situations may be available later.”

Michael Vick declared bankruptcy due to a conviction for dog fighting. He spent the better part of 15 years trying to restore his tarnished reputation.

Despite the fact that Vic achieved incredible success as an analyst and found another lucrative job, managing his money still proved to be a difficult task.

There have been a number of incidents where Vic either accepted money for performances and didn’t show up, or stopped paying for goods he was financing to buy.

Will Michael Vick suffer another defeat in court?