It is reported that former MLB star Kenny Lofton was sued

Former Cleveland Guardians star Kenny Lofton is in serious trouble.

According to TMZ Sports, Lofton was sued by a former employee for allegedly sending photos of his intimate body parts.

TMZ received a lawsuit from Brandon Toney, who was originally hired by Lofton back in 2021, when he founded and co-owned an investment firm.

There were problems only a few months after he was hired, when Tony said that an employee told him that Lofton was sending photos of his private life to different women.

Tony then complained to the HR department, but was allegedly fired a couple of hours after filing the complaint.

Lofton played in MLB for just under two decades and finished his career with 130 home runs, 781 GAMES, 2,428 hits, 622 stolen bases and 945 walks.

Stay tuned to find out the details of this developing story.