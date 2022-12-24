It Is Reported That Elon Musk Ordered Twitter to Remove The Suicide Prevention Feature

According to new reports, Elon Musk has quietly removed a Twitter feature that advertised suicide prevention hotlines and other security resources for potentially vulnerable users.

The feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, showed support organizations’ contacts when users searched for content related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters, and freedom of expression.

His removal has raised concerns about how Twitter can protect the well-being of vulnerable users on the platform. It is currently unclear why Musk ordered the feature to be removed — although Reuters has reached out to him and Twitter for comment, they have not received a response.

According to the company’s tweets, #ThereIsHelp was introduced about five years ago and has been available in more than 30 countries. This was part of a larger move by many social networks to respond to pressure from consumer advocacy groups. In one of its blog posts about this feature, Twitter stated that it is responsible for ensuring that users can “access our service and receive support when they need it most.”

“If this decision is a symbol of a policy change when they no longer take these issues seriously, it’s extremely dangerous,” said Alex Goldenberg, lead intelligence analyst at the nonprofit Network Infection Research Institute (via The Guardian). “This contradicts [Musk’s] previous commitments to prioritize the safety of children.”

Musk has previously stated that combating the depiction of child abuse on the platform is the “number one priority,” but, on the contrary, when he first took over the platform in October, many of the staff of content moderators were fired. This was also due to the fact that racist tweets about colored footballers before the Qatar World Cup were reportedly not deleted.

As for other Twitter news, the platform has just launched a feature allowing users to see how many people have viewed a tweet. This feature is designed to show “how much livelier Twitter is than it might seem.” According to Musk, more than 90% of Twitter users read tweets without liking, commenting or retweeting them.