It Is Reported That Diablo 4 Will Be Released in April 2023.

According to new information, Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment should be released in April next year.

The last game in the series was originally announced back in 2019. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that it will appear in 2023.

Now new reports from the XboxEra podcast and Windows Central suggest that the game will appear in April next year, pre-orders will be available in December, and early access will begin in February.

Blizzard Entertainment has yet to respond to any of the new reports.

The action of Diablo 4 will take place in the world of Sanctuary from the Diablo series, and its storyline will unfold after the events of Diablo 3: Reaper Of Souls, in which the Nephalems (a race that is said to be a “descendant of an angel and a demon” who captured the role of the main character of the game) participated in defeating the antagonist Malthael, freeing Seven angry and destroying the mighty Black Soul Stone.

Earlier this year, Blizzard Entertainment unveiled the latest game class to be available in Diablo 4, in a new trailer. The video confirmed that along with a Barbarian, a Sorceress, a Druid and a Robber, players will be able to play the role of a Necromancer, which also featured in Diablo 2 and Diablo 3.

Back in September, Blizzard Entertainment announced that it would “soon” hold a closed beta version of Diablo 4, which would invite some players to test the content after the campaign before launching the game in 2023.

Blizzard announced that it will invite players “who have spent significant time in the Diablo endgame experience” to test the Diablo 4 actions available to those who have completed the campaign.

While those invited to beta testing will be kept secret with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), Blizzard added that more extensive public testing is planned for “early next year.”

In a subsequent blog post, Blizzard explained why it is conducting beta testing specifically to test the final content of Diablo 4.

“The full story of Lilith’s return to the Sanctuary is not something we would like to spoil before the release — players will get to know the Sanctuary after the end of the campaign during the closed beta testing of the game,” Blizzard shared. “Also, for many, the ultimate game is their favorite aspect of Diablo—we want it to be fun and not lack the challenging variety that can be experienced in many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions.”

Test footage from the game also leaked online back in September, and PC Gamer reported that the footage was heavily watermarked, and objects such as bridges and buildings in the game world seemed to be untextured, suggesting that the footage was taken from a test build. Diablo 4.