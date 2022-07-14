It is reported that Britney Griner will appear in court again on Thursday

A week ago on the same day, it was announced that Britney Griner had pleaded guilty to drug charges. If found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

“I want to plead guilty, Your Honor,” Griner said in court. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

According to ESPN T.J., Griner will appear in court again in a week. Quinn. He noted that nothing special is expected today, except that the judge will record the Griner case in the protocol.

“I remind you that Britney Griner appeared before the Russian court again today,” Quinn said. “She pleaded guilty last week, but the trial continues in accordance with Russian practice, and the judge reads the case against her into the protocol. Nothing significant is expected in the courtroom today.”

Quinn added that Russia wants the trials to look legitimate.

“Russia continues to send signals that it wants the litigation to be completed before the deal is concluded,” Quinn said. “The United States (and many experts) call it a theater, but Russia wants to preserve the image of a legitimate court.”

It is reported that Griner’s Russian lawyers expect that the trial will be completed in early August, and soon after that she will be sentenced.