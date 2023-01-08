It is reported that Andrew Tate was hospitalized due to health problems while in custody in Romania, as a result of which Tate stated that “The Matrix attacked me.”

Andrew Tate has been the subject of numerous controversies over the past few months, which has led to him becoming one of the most talked about figures on the internet.

The situation reached a climax when he was arrested by the Romanian authorities and held in custody for 30 days during the investigation.

It is reported that while in custody, Andrew Tate was taken to the hospital due to the formation of a node in his lung. He got on social media and said that “The Matrix attacked me.”

For those who are not familiar, a pulmonary nodule is a tumor in the lungs that, although usually benign and generally harmless, can be cancerous. Tate asked to see a doctor to examine this node and request a biopsy to make sure it was not a cancerous tumor.

This brought him to the hospital for proper examination of the problem by a medical professional. However, he did make a tweet related to the problem, which is a bit vague about what the problem really is, as well as a report that only shows that he is in the hospital.

The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.https://t.co/eBRKw7mabU pic.twitter.com/NmO1VbjqCo — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 8, 2023

His tweet claims that “The Matrix attacked me” and that he is “hard to kill,” along with reports that he is in the hospital. Tate fans responded to the news with photos of Neo’s detention in The Matrix films.

Tate’s trial will take place soon, and he will decide whether it is possible to conduct an investigation while he is a free man, or the authorities will have to detain him for a longer period.