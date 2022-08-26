It is reported that a player from Texas was seriously injured in the final preseason match

On the eve of his second season for the Houston Texans, quarterback Derek Rivers hopes to make a big impact on the team. Unfortunately, a tragic injury threatens to stop him.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26, Rivers had a torn biceps tendon in his elbow. It is expected that the recovery time after the injury will be about three months.

Unfortunately, the Texans probably won’t wait that long to bring Rivers back into their ranks. It won’t be a surprise if he gets on injured reserve at the end of the season before the day of the squad reduction.

Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans last year, starting with one. He finished the season with nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one QB hit.

In five seasons, Rivers played 24 games, recording 3.5 sacks, 16 rebounds, five tackles for loss and seven QB hits.

Once a Youngstown State star, Derek Rivers was selected in the third round by the New England Patriots in the 2017 NFL Draft. But due to injuries, he played only six games in his first three seasons.

The Patriots waived Rivers midway through the 2020 season, and he finished the year with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2021, Rivers signed with the Texans and spent a year on and off the active roster. In the middle of the season, he signed a two-year, $1 million extension with the team.

We wish Derek Rivers a speedy recovery.