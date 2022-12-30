There are only a few days left until 2023, and the WrestleMania season is almost here. Despite the fact that there are many exciting WWE events ahead, it seems that the new year may already be difficult due to a reported injury at a WWE home show featuring a major star. It’s possible that AJ Styles may miss some time in the future, as the superstar was apparently injured at a recent house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

AJ Styles participated in a six-man tag team match with Luke Gallows and Carl Anderson against Doomsday on December 29. view during the maneuver. PWInsider reported that AJ Styles’ injury was legitimate and that they were told it was believed to be related to the ankle. Stiles is going to examine the ankle, so at the moment there’s no telling how serious it might be.

Stiles may have just tweaked his ankle. If it’s like when Kevin Owens got injured in November, he could be back in a week or two. However, Logan Paul also suffered a leg injury in November, and we have yet to officially find out when he can be allowed to fight in the ring again.

Injuries in WWE are never perfect, especially in the WrestleMania season. The time from January to April is the time when many storylines are being formed for a large—scale two-day event, and the potential absence of AJ Styles shortly before the beginning of 2023 could jeopardize any of his plans.

While it’s unknown what WWE has planned (or planned) for AJ Styles ahead of the Royal Rumble in January, it may have hinted at plans for the upcoming WrestleMania 39 in early April. Styles has been feuding with the Doomsday faction for most of the past year, so I personally thought that Styles’ Wrestlemania plans would include a match against Finn Balor or one of the other contestants.

With that said, AJ Styles is one of the most famous stars of the main WWE tournament, and given the rumors that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to wrestling in 2023, and John Cena will take part in the final SmackDown of 2022, it’s not hard to imagine. he could somehow be accounted for in their income. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’d like to see another Cena vs. Styles match at WrestleMania.

We don’t know how much time AJ Styles might miss, but his absence could provide an opportunity for another WWE talent. There is no shortage of promising stars who could use a boost and could benefit from being at his level of attention. At the moment, we can only wait and speculate until we know the extent of the injury and whether “Phenomenal” will return in the near future, only for a short time or will disappear before the end of WrestleMania 39.

While we’re waiting for updates regarding AJ Styles, wrestling fans can check out some of his best work in streaming mode if they have a Peacock Premium subscription. I hope he will return to the ring soon and will be able to show more “phenomenal forearms” in the near future.