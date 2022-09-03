It is reported that a high school football player died after a head injury in a game

A tragic story from Lubbock, Texas, over the weekend.

After suffering a head injury during a game, the Dalhart High School football player died, according to a social media post from his family.

According to the school, sophomore Yahir Cancino was injured in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game, and after losing consciousness he had to be airlifted to UMC Children’s Hospital.

Cancino was reportedly in critical condition in the UMC pediatric intensive care unit, but his family confirmed the worst a few hours later.:

Thanks to the Dalhart community and the Texas Panhandle for all the prayers, calls, text messages and messages, but unfortunately Yahir passed away from his injuries. We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us, but also for all the people whom Yahir touched in his life. We decided to donate his organs because Yahir has always helped people, and we want to honor his memory.

One thing I know for sure: Yahir is with our Heavenly Father, this child loves Him so much and has never been afraid to share the gospel. I know he’s up there playing pranks and acting like a little scoundrel.

He was left with two loving parents, a brother and a sister.