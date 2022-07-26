It is reported that 2 surprise teams are playing for Juan Soto

A pair of American League teams are reportedly vying for Nationals superstar Juan Soto before the trade deadline.

According to Tom Verducci, “The Guardians and Rays are among the teams that can push to acquire [a powerful outfielder] with an MLB trade deadline in a week.”

Per Verducci:

In addition to the exchange package, Soto will cost the team approximately $5.3 million for the remainder of this season and about $55 million for his last two arbitration seasons. … Every team hoping to win the World Series during this three-year period must participate in the Soto, including the Guardians and Rays.

Cleveland and Tampa Bay? Yes. The pool is so deep.

The longtime baseball columnist also notes that teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox and Cubs never stay away when it comes to the war for the star.