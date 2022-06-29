It is reported that 1 school is trending for 5-star QB Dante Moore

With Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson and Nikolaus Yamaleava all committed, Dante Moore is the highest-rated quarterback still out of action in the Class of 2023. But one team is keen to sign him.

According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are leading the Dante Moore lotteries. Simmons said there’s a lot between the coaching staff and the culture that favors them.

“Oregon is in a great place; there’s no doubt they’re trending with it right now. This is a hot team. Everything has changed from Notre Dame to LSU, Michigan has always been there, and Texas A&M is there too. But right now, Oregon is a hot team that’s trending for Dante right now,” Simmons said.

“It goes from Dan Lanning to Kenny Dillingham and to the culture in Oregon. A lot goes in favor of the Ducks.

According to 247Sports, Dante Moore is ranked 12th overall in the class of 2023. He is the 4th quarterback in the country and the 1st prospect in the state of Michigan.

In Crystal Ball 247Sports forecasts, the most likely destination is Oregon, and all of its employees predict that it will join the Ducks. But A&M in Michigan and Texas is believed to be “hanging around,” according to Chad Simmons.

“There are rumors that he may return to Texas A&M,” Simmons added. “Nothing is planned at the moment, but there is talk of bringing him back to College Station at the end of July, when everything will reopen.”

With Malachi Nelson gone to Pac-12 rival, USC, the Oregon Ducks could really use Moore to regain control of the conference.

Will Dante Moore go to Oregon?