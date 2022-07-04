It is predicted that the Buccaneers will release a Veteran Wide receiver

There’s a chance the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will stop playing soon.

Greg Auman from The Athletic at the end of last month published a forecast of the 53-man squad, and it did not include Brechet Perriman. Auman expects the Bucks to fire Perryman before the start of the season.

He believes the Bucks will enter next season with six wide receivers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson and Jaylon Darden).

Perryman has spent time with the Bucks twice in his career. He first signed a contract with them in 2019 and played in 14 games.

He finished that season with 645 yards and six touchdowns on 36 receptions.

He then re-signed with them last season and played in six games. During that time, he gained 167 yards and made a touchdown in 11 receptions.

As for Perryman’s career, he currently has 2,233 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns from 136 receptions.