It is predicted that the box office of Minions: Rise of Gru will break records

It is predicted that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will break box office records in the country on the Fourth of July holiday weekend. This film is the fifth installment of the franchise Despicable Me, which began in 2010. It is the sequel to the 2015 spin-off “Minions”, which explores the origin of the strange yellow creatures whose antics in the films “Despicable Me” delighted both. adults and children for many years. Despite the fact that there were no entries in the franchise after 2017’s Despicable Me 3, this is largely due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the release of many 2020 releases, including Minions: The Gru Rebellion.

The Gru Uprising, which was released in theaters on July 1, 2022, bridges the gap between the Minions and the original Despicable Me after the very first Minion adventure with the future villain Gru (Steve Carell) when he was a child in the 1970s. . The film tells the story of 11-year-old Gru, who tries to join the league of villains known as Vicious 6, while his new comrades wreak havoc wherever they go. The star cast of the film includes Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Alan Arkin and Julie Andrews, reprising her “Despicable Me”. the role of Gru’s mother.

Link: Are there any in Minions: The Rise Of Gru post-credits scene?

According to the deadline, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is currently projected to gross $109.5 million at the box office this weekend, and the total gross in four days is expected to reach $129.2 million. Its total global gross in its first weekend is currently around $196.6 million, well above the original forecast of $150 million. It is currently on track to become the best opening weekend of any Illumination Entertainment animated film.

Although the details are difficult to determine, Minions: The Rise of Gru also looks set to break the record for a four-day holiday weekend. This year, America’s Independence Day falls on a Monday, which gives theaters enough three-day weekends to attract viewers who are not working. “Minions” is certainly poised to surpass the previous best performer from Friday to Sunday, which was “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” as well as surpass the four-day result of “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” although it’s hard to measure. the first weekend”, as this 2019 film opened on the Tuesday before the Thursday weekend.

Considering the fact that “Transformers” earned a total of $1.124 billion and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” earned $1.131 billion, this means potential huge dividends for “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” It remains to be seen whether children’s property will be able to maintain the same level of audience interest on non-holiday weekends. However, the previous Minions movie also earned over $1 billion from the comic antics of the Minions, so it’s unknown what a sequel might do, especially given these promising early predictions.