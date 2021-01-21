It is now possible to run Linux on M1, Apple’s ARM chip

The development community continues to work to bring more versatility to M1, Apple’s ARM chip launched last year. This week, the virtualization startup Corellium revealed that it managed to run a Linux-based system on Apple’s SoC.

The novelty was shared by the CTO of the startup Chris Wade. According to the Corellium member, it is already possible to boot an Ubuntu system via USB on the Apple M1 and “fully use” the system on the SoC, but not everything is a flower in the adaptation.

Even with the possibility, there are still some limitations during the operation of the system, since not all of the computer’s resources are recognized. The internet connection, for example, occurs through a USB-C dongle and, according to reports, GPU acceleration has not been implemented so far.

More details on support for Linux systems on the Apple M1 will be published later today by the development company. Those responsible for Corellium will publish a tutorial on how to perform the procedures and, in the future, will launch the adaptation codes with open-source licenses.

Support for Linux on the Apple M1 is something that should appeal to more experienced users, but it also shows the versatility of the Apple ARM chip. Despite the manufacturer’s closed standards, developers are managing to expand the possibilities of using the new SoC.

In addition to working with Linux, the Apple M1 can also be used to run Windows 10 via virtualization. Even outside its “comfort zone”, the Apple chip managed to outperform the Surface Pro X processor by running Microsoft’s system.

The M1 is just the first ARM chip from Apple and more company solutions with the architecture are expected to arrive later this year. According to speculation, the manufacturer plans to launch solutions with up to 32 cores, which should heat up competition against companies like Intel and AMD.