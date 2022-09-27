It is equipped with four cameras: Vivo X Fold Plus is presented.

Vivo has taken competition to a new level in the folding phone market. The Vivo X Fold Plus has finally been introduced, which has been on the agenda due to leaks in recent weeks. Here are the characteristics and price of Vivo X Fold Plus…

The new model is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor manufactured by Qualcomm. The flagship processor exceeds all expectations in terms of performance.

Vivo X Fold Plus Features

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor has a Cortex-X2 clocked at 3.19 GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.75 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. It is produced using 4-nanometer technology, the graphical interface of the processor is Adreno 730.

The company announced that the interior of the new model includes an 8.03-inch 2K Plus screen. The screen with the E5 AMOLED panel has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The external screen welcomed us with a FullHD Plus resolution and a size of 6.53. It is worth remembering that the external screen also has an E5 AMOLED panel.

Vivo announced that the X Fold Plus model uses 12 GB of RAM with LPDDR5 technology. As for storage, there are 256 GB and 512 GB options with UFS 3.1 technology.

One of the most striking features of the device is its camera. The device, which has an array of four cameras, has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel portrait lens and an 8-megapixel periscope lens. There is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Vivo X Fold Plus was presented with a 4730 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging technologies. The device can reach 70% occupancy in just 18 minutes.

Vivo announced that the new model will be available in the Chinese market on September 29. The 12 GB/256 GB version will cost 10,000 yuan (about $1,400), and the 12 GB/512 GB version will cost 11,000 yuan (about $1,540).

Technical Specifications of Vivo X Fold Plus

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus 1st generation

Display: 8.03-inch 2K Haze E5 AMOLED 120 Hz RR LTPO, 6.53-inch FullHD Plus E5 AMOLED 120 Hz

RAM and Storage: 12 GB RAM/256 GB memory, 12 GB RAM/512 GB memory

Camera: 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, 12-megapixel portrait camera and 8-megapixel periscope camera.

Front camera: 16 MP

Battery: 80W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging, 4730mah capacity