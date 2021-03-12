It is easier to add or edit in Google Maps

The latest update for Google Maps makes it easy for users to add to the app or fix bugs. Google, which has renewed the map editing experience, makes it possible for users to add new roads to the map. In addition, correcting, renaming or deleting incorrect paths can also be done through the application.

Google describes this experience as “drawing”. However, the feature in question is similar to the line tool in Microsoft Paint. According to the information provided by Google, this new experience will meet with users in more than 80 countries in the coming months.

Currently, in order to add a missing road to the application, it is necessary to mark the location of the road on the map, write its name and send it to Google. This new tool will both make it easier to add new roads and speed up the correction of the name of the road or the information that it is one or two-way.

Of course, the correctness of the edits made by the users will be checked by Google. After a change made with the new editing tool is posted, a warning screen will appear, indicating that users should not give false information. On this screen, users will also be informed that the changes they make will go through an evaluation process that can take 7 days.

A new feature called “photo updates” is available for Google Maps. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to share new details about a place without writing a comprehensive comment.