It is confirmed that a new Mafia game is in development

After months of rumors, Hangar 13 confirmed today that a brand new Mafia game is in development, although it remains to be seen if it will be called Mafia 4.

This became known from an interview with Hangar 13 CEO Roman Hladik and Director of Production and Media Tomas Grzebicek, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Mafia. They took the time to look back at the franchise’s journey over the last 20 years before Hladik hit the news.

“I am pleased to confirm that we have started work on a completely new Mafia project!” said Hladik. “Even though it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything else right now, we’re very excited to continue working on this beloved franchise and entertain our players with new stories.”

As the name suggests, Mafia is essentially an open—world version of The Godfather, telling a story that stretches from the 1930s to the 1960s. Hangar 13 remade the original Mafia 2020, which we praised for “great new line-up play, fantastic driving model and a beautiful and authentic city imbued with the atmosphere of the 1930s.”

Rumors about a hypothetical Mafia 4 have been going around for some time. It is unclear where and when it will be installed, but judging by the development of the plot, the setting of the 1980s, similar to “Scarface”, is not excluded.

In any case, it will be some time before we see this new Mafia project, whatever it turns out to be.

Kat Bailey is a senior news editor at IGN, as well as co—host of the Nintendo voice chat.