It is clear how many hours Black Widow will be

The number of hours of Black Widow, one of the films we will watch in the fourth stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has been determined. The film, which could not meet with the audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be 2 hours and 13 minutes if it is released.

Black Widow will be 2 hours 13 minutes

Black Widow, where we will watch Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, would have been released on May 1, 2020 if the movie theaters had not been closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, but the measures and restrictions caused this date to hang.

The last reserved vision date for the film, which we will step into the fourth stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is May 7, 2021. However, let’s say that the date in question is also at risk of delay. Because Johansson said in a statement last week that the movie will be released in a period when people can be completely comfortable in theaters, and pointed out the year 2022.

While it remains uncertain when Black Widow will be released, it has become clear as of today how many hours the film will be. Marvel announced that the highly anticipated new MCU spin-off will be 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Set in the interval between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow will shed light on Natasha Romanoff’s secret past. Black Widow, the first film we will watch in the fourth phase of the MCU, will contain important clues about where the universe will go.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, will be released on May 7, 2021, if there is no delay. You can watch the latest trailer for Black Widow below.