It has been discovered that ants can detect cancer by smell

It turns out that ants can be used to diagnose cancer. According to a study, an ant that receives 30 minutes of training can distinguish a cancerous cell by smell. Scientists think that ants may have trainable abilities like dogs.

A group of scientists working within the body of the French National Scientific Research Center (CNRS) conducted a remarkable study on ants. As a result of the studies, it was revealed that ants of the Formica fusca species can distinguish cancerous cells in humans. The ants could tell which cells were cancerous just by smell. Yes, you heard right; sniffing…

These unexpected abilities of ants were revealed thanks to volatile organic compounds between cancerous and non-cancerous cells. Experts have revealed that ants can actually make some detections by smelling like dogs. The most striking aspect of the study is that the training of ants is both cheaper and shorter than that of dogs.

Only 30 minutes of training is enough for cancer detection

Making statements about their research, scientists state that ants may be more advantageous than dogs. Because ants only need 30 minutes of training to be able to distinguish cancerous cells. This time ranges from 6 to 12 minutes in dogs. Moreover, there is a huge difference between the maintenance costs of ants and those of dogs.

Dogs, whose sense of smell is highly developed, are used in many areas today. COVID-19, drugs and bombs are just a few of the areas where dogs’ sense of smell is exploited. Experts have now entered into a similar view for ants. Scientists, who will expand the scope of their work, will try to understand in which areas ants can be used apart from cancer diagnosis.