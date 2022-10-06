It has been determined on which platform “House of the Dragon” will be broadcast in Turkey.

The Turkish publisher of the HBO series “Game of Thrones” House of the Dragon has been announced. “House of the Dragon” will be broadcast on the beIN Connect channel.

“House of the Dragon”, which takes place hundreds of years before the series “Game of Thrones” and tells about the reign of dragons, began broadcasting on August 21. However, the series, which is on the agenda around the world with each episode, unfortunately, could not be aired in our country.

The reason for this, of course, was that HBO Max, the platform on which the series was broadcast, was not in our country. Unfortunately, it was too late to enter into an agreement with a third-party platform when the platform canceled its plans to enter our country shortly before the show was released. But today the expected news finally came.

“House of the Dragon” will be broadcast on the beIN Connect channel

HBO has signed an agreement with Digiturk to broadcast the series “House of the Dragon” in Turkey, as well as “Game of Thrones”. It was announced that the series will be broadcast on Digiturk and beIN Connect screens. 7 episodes of “House of the Dragon”, released today, will be available for viewing on the platform from October 7.

The new episodes of “House of the Dragon”, which will be aired on October 9 and in the following weeks, will be shown simultaneously with the USA on the channel “beIN SERIES SCI-FI” live on beIN Connect. New episodes will be broadcast live at 04:00 am.