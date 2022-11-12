“It gives her prestige” — Royal Expert Criticizes Meghan Markle For Using Crown Cypher

Meghan Markle is in trouble again, as her handwritten letter to writer Allison Yarrow has gone viral. Yarrow appeared in the ninth issue of the podcast Archetypes To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’? with Mellody Hobson and Victoria Jackson. In this episode, Markle discussed the complicated label and how it deceives strong women.

After the episode aired, Yarrow shared a photo of a letter Meghan Markle wrote to her for her contribution. It’s a nice note and a warm gesture from the Duchess of Sussex. However, people’s attention was attracted by the monogram used by the former American actress. In the letter, Markle added the letter M with a crown at the top as a cipher. Royal biographer Angela Levine seemed to be very angry at the Force Majeure alum for using the crown cipher.

Angela Levin doubts Meghan Markle’s intentions

A royal expert has criticized Meghan Markle for giving the impression of a duplicitous personality. Levin believes that it makes no sense for the former actress to use the crown in her monogram, since the Sussex family resigned as members of the royal family more than two years ago. The biographer added that Markle wants to stay away and do whatever she pleases.

Levin demanded strict actions from the palace, since the Duchess can no longer use the crown cipher. Reflecting on Markle’s intentions, the royal expert said that the Sussex royal clings to titles because they give her prestige and fame in society. The connection with the royal family helps Meghan Markle attract more attention around the world.

“People have a higher opinion of her if she has a title. I think it has to do with celebrities, rich people, a lot of work and a lot of money. It’s just to show off,” Levin concluded in a conversation with The Sun.

This came after recent remarks about Meghan and Harry’s “poor choices” when it comes to their departure, and how the couple is a bad influence on each other. Despite all the comments, the couple continue to lead their lives as they see fit.

