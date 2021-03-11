It gets new buttons that make Gmail for Android easier

The Gmail app for Android devices has gained new buttons to facilitate the process of copying and pasting email addresses. To view them, simply press one of the email addresses. With that, a new window will appear that, in addition to the email, contains the user’s name and two commands: copy and remove.

As the name already denounces, the first option copies the content to the clipboard. The remove button, in turn, deletes the email address from its respective field. As you can see in the comparison below, the old button was placed in a window, which contained only the selected email address and the Copy and Cancel options.

In a test carried out by the XDA Developers website, the novelty was identified in the Galaxy Note 20 in version 2021.02.05.357775197 of Gmail. However, the same version did not have the buttons on the Mi 10T Pro smartphone. As announced by Android Police, the novelty is not available to all users.

This may indicate that the buttons will be implemented through a future update, or even that they are part of an A / B test – which consists of comparing two versions of a program and testing them to see which one performs best and converts.

It is worth remembering that the new buttons follow other changes recently implemented in the application, which now allows the editing of Office attachments without downloading them and has gained new filters for advanced searches.