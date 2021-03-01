It doesn’t say there is an accident at Zoom! So what to do?

Zoom, which has become a part of the new normal, is now an integral part of both business and education life. As such, some problems and accidents are inevitable in Zoom searches that we use almost every day.

Especially the biggest accidents are usually caused by the microphone or camera being left on. In order to prevent these accidents, we have explained for you how to set up a meeting that is always muted.

You can avoid zoom accidents in two steps

To join the Zoom call, always with your microphone turned off, open the app on your desktop. Go to Preferences> Sound. Check the box “Mute microphone while attending a meeting”.

Now, when you join a meeting, you will be automatically muted until you manually unmute. In this way, you will be able to prevent possible unwanted accidents.

Likewise, to turn off your camera by default, go to Preferences> Video. Check the “Turn off camera when joining a meeting” box. In this way, while participating in a conversation, you can make a conversation without fear of being caught unwanted.