“It doesn’t look good for both,” Klopp confirms injuries to Trent and Luis Diaz.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been removed from the field due to injuries and it “doesn’t look good.”

Liverpool had to come from behind twice against Arsenal, but the third time they couldn’t pull themselves together, keeping the Reds on 10 points in eight games.

The result was not the only cause for concern after the trip to the capital, as neither Diaz nor Alexander-Arnold participated in the second half.

The first was substituted just 42 minutes after injuring his knee in a tackle, and Alexander-Arnold did not come out of the break, twisting his ankle and then trying to continue the game.

After the match, Klopp confirmed what neither of us wants to hear: both are injured and with an initial forecast that doesn’t sound too optimistic.

“He [Trent] is injured, unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz, it’s not good for both,” Klopp told the BBC.

“The cherry on the cake,” he added sarcastically.

Diaz left the stadium on crutches and with a bandage on his knee.

Later in his press conference, Klopp said: “[It’s] something with the knee, not good [for Diaz].

“He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the scale, and besides, Trent has ankle problems too.

“[He] twisted his ankle, it’s not good. Trent has never left in seven years, even if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, he immediately started to swell, so we’ll have to see.”

To say that this is a blow would be an understatement, since Liverpool’s injury situation seems to have gone up — except for Arthur, who is now out of the game for three or four months.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Diaz have participated in every game for the Reds this season, both are in the top five for the most minutes played.