It could end with Jonah falling in love with Kelly again

Superstore season 6 could explore how Jonah will get over Amy leaving, something that could indicate he could return with his ex-girlfriend Kelly. This has been revealed.

Kelly Stables is set to reprise her role as Jonah’s ex in the sixth and final season of the NBC comedy Superstore.

According to the TVLine website, it has revealed the first images of the return of the series for 2021, in which Jonah is seen surprised by the return of her ex-girlfriend, Kelly.

Jonah seems quite confused when he meets Kelly, which begs the question: What is she doing at the Ozark Highlands store?

The second episode of Superstore in 2021, will show all the store employees worried about Jonah’s emotional state, so some of his peers help him overcome Amy.

After an emotional discussion at the warehouse, Jonah and Amy realized that they wanted different things: Jonah was ready to get married while Amy was not ready.

Superstore will return next Thursday, January 14, 2021, which will mark the beginning to end the history of the program with its sixth season.



