It confirms that God will appear in several chapters

Lucifer has taught his portrayal of the first woman, Eva (Inbar Lavi), and her murderous son, Cain (Tom Welling). And while Lucifer is constantly referencing the Almighty, the show has waited until this year to reveal it.

God’s actual revelation didn’t come until the final episode of the first half of season 5, when he comes down to Earth to stop a fight involving Lucifer and Amenadiel (DB Woodside) against Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Michael. .

God may have been in the episode, but a sneak peek from Lucifer suggests that he will stay on Earth for a while. Offering a sneak peek to fill in the blanks that could mean “get ready for God’s extended stay on Earth.”

Even though Lucifer fans were told months in advance that Dennis Haysbert would appear as God, it was still shocking to see him finally on Earth in a white knitted sweater (probably leaving the biblical robes in Silver City).

His appearance also reminds fans that there are still some questions he needs to answer. For now, all Lucifer fans can do is speculate and fill in the blanks.

While there is no release date for season 5 part 2 yet, the Lucifer show has confirmed that they have finished filming and have moved on to post-production.



