IT Army, The Cyber-Army Of Hackers Of The Ukrainian Government Summoned By Telegram

Telegram: We are creating an IT army. We need digital talents. All operational tasks will be sent from here. There will be homework for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber-front.”

Ukraine recruits computer experts, hackers, code miners with skills to fight in the digital war that Ukraine and Russia have been maintaining at the same time as the physical one. This is the curious public announcement made on social networks by the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine recruits IT experts

IT stands for Information Technology. When the conflict broke out and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine broke out, we tell you how Vladimir Putin’s army had mobilized on all fronts, including the digital one, in this piece about how two weeks ago Spain was preparing for cyberattacks by Russian hackers paid by the government of his country.

And it is that in this 3.0 era, wars are fought more and more in silence, on digital fronts, causing as much or more damage than a real armed conflict in terms of monetary losses, misinformation and attacks on high-profile targets.

That is why Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, posted an ad on social media two weeks ago of him seeking to create a Ukrainian IT army. The idea is to launch cyberattacks against Russian banks, companies and government entities, to play the same trick of destabilization and digital chaos that Putin’s hackers have been doing against Ukraine for months before the invasion – in fact, Russia has used Ukraine as a source of training to prepare digital attacks on the rest of the world’s governments.

The most curious thing is that everything is organized through Telegram, the second messaging application in the world. And also an app banned by Russia since 2018.