It also gets 5G; Here is the ZTE Blade V 2021

Since the beginning of this year, we started to see 5G not only in flagship phones but also in mid-segment phones. Technology companies that offer different variations are now making 5G a necessity on the smartphone side. We have previously seen that ZTE appeared with the Blade V 2020 model. The phone is now preparing to come out with the ZTE Blade V 2021 5G. Here’s what’s known about the phone and the date it was introduced:

What is known about ZTE Blade V 2021 5G

ZTE’s new smartphone is said to be available this week. Called Blade V 2021 5G, this model has already begun to be ordered in China before it is released. It is seen that the phone will be announced on 2 December on the date on the poster of the phone. Let’s take a look at the features of the phone that emerged without announcement:

First of all, the design of the phone is different than the previous model. This structure of the phone, which has a knurled design on the back cover, comes out with plastic material.

The phone, which will have a front camera that we will see with a water drop design on the screen, will come with a framed design. While a triple camera setup on the back of the phone welcomes us; The 48 Megapixel f / 1.79 aperture main camera will be accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide-angle camera that provides a 120-degree angle and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

Interestingly, there is talk of unlocking the screen with facial recognition, along with the FM radio feature and DTS surround sound, without the need to connect a headset. The phone will appear in three different colors.



