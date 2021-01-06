ISS Experience puts you inside 3D and VR space station

Now that we have got used to experiences of social isolation, a good program for the post-pandemic could be a season on the ISS, the International Space Station, the platform that orbits the planet 400 km from the surface. At least in a virtual way, the experience is already available to those interested.

Just put on virtual reality (VR) headphones and glasses, and interact with the production Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, by Felix & Paul Studios in partnership with TIME Studios, which uses images in 3D and 360 degrees not only to show the viewer the interior of the space station, but allows it to integrate with the crew.

Partly film and partly interactive, ISS Experience was filmed for two years using cameras specially designed for the environment, and with exclusive access to the space station crew. The series is divided into four parts that give an account of what it is like to live and work on board an orbiting laboratory.

A collaborative film

The first episode of the series, properly called “Adapt”, shows NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Christina Koch and Nick Hague, along with Canadian Space Agency’s David Saint-Jacques, introducing the ISS to viewers while they themselves adapt to the orbiting life.

During the filming, the astronauts became filmmakers, in an experience considered by Saint-Jacques as a “collaborative film” because, while Félix Lajeunesse and team elaborated their vision for the scenes on Earth, the astronauts were the “hands on” , including suggestions for taking.

The first episode of The ISS Experience was made available in 360º mobile format on tablets and smartphones enabled for 5G through some companies already enabled such as LGU +, KDDI and China Telecom. The immersive virtual reality experience is on sale at the Oculus Store for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift headsets. the documentary will also be shown at various planetariums and at NASA’s Space Center Houston.