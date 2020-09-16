Israel formalizes relations with Emirates and Bahrain

Israel has maintained better relations with countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain for better negotiations.

It was announced that Israel formally established diplomatic relations with two kingdoms in the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, on Tuesday with the signing of agreements that open a crack in the Arab consensus on how to move towards a Palestinian state and they reinforce the pressure on Iran, also with the participation of United States President Donald Trump.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump led the signing ceremony of the historic Abraham Accords, negotiated with the mediation of the White House and with which the president hopes to generate a wave of new pacts between Israel and its Arab neighbors, in addition to get the Nobel Peace Prize.

Israel creates union with two countries

It should be mentioned that in the act it made the Emirates and Bahrain the third and fourth Arab countries, respectively, to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994). The decision of the Emirates, which announced its agreement with Israel on August 13, and of Bahrain, which made it public last Friday, drew criticism from the Palestinians, who accused both kingdoms of having broken the Arab consensus that consisted of isolating to Israel until the occupation of its territories ends.

The Emirati Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, defended at the ceremony that the agreement does not imply abandoning the Palestinians, and that, on the contrary, it will allow his Government to continue “defending the Palestinian people” and will even facilitate them to achieve “an independent state within a stable region” for better negotiations with the United States.

It was also mentioned that the White House initially assured that, as part of its agreement with the UAE, Israel had promised to stop the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the Israeli government immediately made it clear that this decision was only “temporary” and that the Annexation of part of the occupied West Bank remains “on the table.”



