Isonzo: Italy of the First War is featured in Verdun’s ‘sequel’

The developer Blackmill Games officially announced on Wednesday (24) the launch of Isonzo, new title of the First World War franchise that will follow the events of Tannenberg and Verdun.

In Isonzo, players will experience the development of one of the most important events in modern history from the perspective of the Italian campaign, which defended the control of the Isonzo river valley and the Alps in the early 20th century. Realistically created and based on documentary records, the game’s plot and gameplay promise complete accuracy and a war experience never seen before.

In the official description of Steam, the studio guarantees a challenging and tactical gameplay that will feature elements of short and long-range heavy artillery, dominance of forts, various combat approaches, defense strategies and weakening offensives, and much more.

“We are just scratching the surface of what’s new in Isonzo – there is still more to be revealed, including details about the new features and beautiful Italian battlegrounds that are on the way,” confirmed publisher M2H.

Isonzo will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC this year, at a date yet to be confirmed.