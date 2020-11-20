Isobel Stevens’s most annoying events on the show

Izzie or Isobel Stevens was one of the main characters in Meredith’s gang during the early seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. However, despite being the sweetest, there were also times when Izzie could be exceptionally annoying.

Constant scolding George

Not only did she hate Callie for no apparent reason, she also started poisoning George against her. It’s true that George could have gotten engaged without much foresight, but Grey’s Anatomy’s inclusion of Izzie was something really upsetting.

Sleeping with george

Although they were both fan favorites, a sexual relationship between the two made no sense and was actually quite frustrating. Also, George and Izzie went against the grain of both Grey’s Anatomy characters.

Who proved to be good people who would never intentionally hurt anyone. Fortunately, the writers probably realized that the pair made no sense as such and scrapped that plot on Grey’s Anatomy.

Leaving Alex

After Izzie began to recover from her surgery, she and Alex got into a fight, and Izzie finally left, without saying a word to anyone. Aside from the fact that actress Katherine Heigl was leaving Grey’s Anatomy, the outing was frustrating.

This is due to the fact that Izzie had become a main character on Grey’s Anatomy over the years. And for someone like her to leave her husband without saying a word seemed strange and brusque.



